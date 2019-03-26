|
|
M. Bernadette "Bunny" Toldness
Havre - M. Bernadette "Bunny" Toldness, age 92, of Havre, passed from this world to her heavenly home on January 31, 2019 with family by her side. A vigil will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and a joint service for Bunny and Morris will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. all at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Havre. Memorials in Bunny's name may be made to St. Jude Thaddeus School or to the . Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Bunny's online memorial page at www.hollandbonine.com and leave a message of condolence for her family.
The youngest of five children, Bunny was born April 2, 1926 to William H. and Alice (Budewitz) McLain in Havre, MT. She attended St. Jude School and graduated from Havre High School in 1944. She then was employed at the Havre Theater and later at Mountain Bell as a telephone operator. In 1947 she and Morris Toldness were married and from this union four children were born. In 1963 she bought McLain's Drapery and made many pairs of custom draperies for homes up and down the hi-line. She retired from the drapery business in 1986, but continued to make drapes for family and friends. When Morris retired from the railroad, they traveled extensively and spent several winters in Las Vegas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Morris Toldness; grandson, Chad Doney; parents, William and Alice McLain; siblings, Francis McLain, Ruth Michels, Patricia Phipps and Magdaline Cummings; and several nephews.
Bunny is survived by her four children, Kathy (Bob) Doney, Gary (Arlyss), Phillip (Kelly), and Paul (Shelly) Toldness; fifteen grandchildren, Jim Toldness, Brooke Kump, Scott Doney, Julie Philbrook, Hillary Riggin, Carly Beggar, Sharlynn Padilla, Katie Frye, Damon Toldness, Danielle Toldness, Megan Robinson, Patricia Blanchard, Ashley Warren, and Jennifer Lewis; 22 great- grandchildren with two on the way; sister-in-law, Thelma McLain; and many nieces and nephews.
Bunny lived at Northern Montana Care Center the last seven years after Morris passed away and her health began to deteriorate. We would like to thank her care givers for the special care she was given. They went above and beyond to give her the best possible care.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019