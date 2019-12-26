|
M. Kenneth Gjerde
Fairfield - M. Kenneth Gjerde was born on February 20, 1936, in Galahad, Alberta Canada to Rev Manley S. Gjerde and Alice (Teigen) Gjerde. He passed away on December 22, 2019, after 31 years of heart illness.
The family moved to Baronnett, Wisconsin in 1937, and then to Portland, ND in 1940, where he received his early education, graduating from High School in 1954. He earned his BA Degree at Pacific Lutheran University in 1958, and his Master of Divinity Degree from Augsburg Theological Seminary in Minneapolis in June of 1961. He took post graduate at Luther Seminary in ST. Paul, Minn and Clinical Pastoral Education Assignments at the Minnesota State Prison in Stillwater, the Willmar State Mental Health Hospital in Willmar, MN, and Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He was Ordained into the Lutheran Free Church in June, 1961.
He and Patricia K. Hansen married on August 4, 1962, in Aitkin, MN. Their honeymoon included Niagra Falls, New York, the New England States, and Washington DC. To their union were born two sons, Stephen Kenneth and Paul Kristofer. He served as Assistant Pastor at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN and Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield, MN, and Pastor of Glen Cary Lutheran Church in Ham Lake, MN.
He was a Counseling Chaplain with Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota in Moorehead, MN, Area Director for Lutheran Social Services of Montana in Great Falls, and Executive Director of Lutheran Social Services of Montana from 1982 to 1994. Since 1994, he has been an Interim Pastor serving 11 congregation assignments in Montana, Idaho, and Washington State. Ken had a passion of carpentry and that was used extensively in the home he and the family remodeled on the Fairfield Bench when they moved to Fairfield in 1984.
He retired from serving the Church in congregational assignments in 2005, and focused on spending time with family and friends. He loved speaking at Memorial Day Services and helping Veterans. He interviewed and researched their histories and many of them were published in the local newspaper.
His love of Veterans did not stop there. He began writing a book in 2012, a devotional book for Veterans. At the time of his death, his book was all but finished and being edited by a publishing company.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Patricia, sister, Audrey (Bill) Bowers of Washington, sister in law, Ruth (Dave) Anderson of Minnesota, sons, Steve (Michelle) Gjerde and Paul Gjerde, of Fairfield; grandchildren, Joey Mangus, Alexandra Gjerde, Aden Gjerde, Maxwell Gjerde and Myles Gjerde; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local rescue mission facility,Veteran's program or the .
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (449 4th Lane NE, Fairfield, Montana).
