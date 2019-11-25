|
Mabel F. Walker
Great Falls - Mabel Faris Walker, 102, formerly of Benchland, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel (101 44th St S), with burial to take place at Stanford Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
Mabel was born to Edward and Nora Robinson Faris on June 14, 1917. She was number 8 of 11 children. She attended schools in Benchland and Moccasin, Montana.
She married Ralph Walker on September 14, 1935. They lived in Sage Creek, and later moved to Benchland where they farmed and raised 7 children. Ralph passed away on December 20, 1990, and she continued to live on the farm until 1995, when she moved to Great Falls.
In Great Falls, she worked closely with her daughter in her daycare, and was known as Daycare Grandma. Her hobbies included reading, word search puzzles, gardening, sewing, and quilting. She continued to sew baby blankets and quilts for many years. She loved family gatherings and reunions.
Mabel is survived by her children, James (Theresa), Betty Gipe, William, Joyce (Dale) Korin, Susan (Mike) Seaburg, and David (Susan); 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; son, Larry; brothers and sisters; son-in-law, Harold Gipe; son-in-law, Harold Gannon; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Jean Walker.
Donations in Mabel's name may be made to a .
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019