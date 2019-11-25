Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel F. Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel F. Walker Obituary
Mabel F. Walker

Great Falls - Mabel Faris Walker, 102, formerly of Benchland, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel (101 44th St S), with burial to take place at Stanford Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

Mabel was born to Edward and Nora Robinson Faris on June 14, 1917. She was number 8 of 11 children. She attended schools in Benchland and Moccasin, Montana.

She married Ralph Walker on September 14, 1935. They lived in Sage Creek, and later moved to Benchland where they farmed and raised 7 children. Ralph passed away on December 20, 1990, and she continued to live on the farm until 1995, when she moved to Great Falls.

In Great Falls, she worked closely with her daughter in her daycare, and was known as Daycare Grandma. Her hobbies included reading, word search puzzles, gardening, sewing, and quilting. She continued to sew baby blankets and quilts for many years. She loved family gatherings and reunions.

Mabel is survived by her children, James (Theresa), Betty Gipe, William, Joyce (Dale) Korin, Susan (Mike) Seaburg, and David (Susan); 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; son, Larry; brothers and sisters; son-in-law, Harold Gipe; son-in-law, Harold Gannon; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Jean Walker.

Donations in Mabel's name may be made to a .

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -