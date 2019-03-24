|
|
Mac A. Porter
Yakima, WA - Mac A. Porter, devoted husband and father, passed quickly and unexpectedly at home in Yakima, WA on March 15, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born October 29, 1929 in Great Falls, MT, and married Dede Brick also from Great Falls in 1951. They loved each other deeply. Dede preceded him in death in February 2017.
He is survived by his three children, Laura Wentling, Marvin Porter and Marcey McCabe, three grandchildren, Jake Alfsen, Luke Alfsen, and Owen McCabe, and four great grandchildren. Mac moved his family to Yakima in 1975 and worked as a Sales Manager at Weyerhaeuser until he retired in 1994. His priority in life was ensuring his entire family was well cared for, and he succeeded.
Mac was deeply involved and thoroughly enjoyed his service to the community with Kiwanis for over 45 years, loved to golf with his friends, and cherished his time with the many people who knew him from years living actively in Yakima. Always thoughtful of others, his stories were appreciated by those who had the opportunity to spend time with him. Mac had a sense of humor and always a warm friendly smile for everyone until the end. He will be remembered that way, and truly missed by many.
In memory of Mac, the family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Union Gospel Mission. He received great comfort from his fellowship at his church, a Memorial Celebration is planned at Yakima Covenant Church on April 6th at 1pm.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019