Mrs. Mae Bullock Brock
Great Falls - On April 25th, under a perfect Montana spring sunset, Mrs. Mae Bullock Brock slipped peacefully away following 101 years of remarkable life. Her story began September 15, 1917 in Providence, Utah, the daughter of Donald Bullock and Jane Williamson Bullock. When she was 10 , the family settled into a home on what was then Missoula's Westside. Mae graduated from Missoula County High School. She would live to see her neighborhood become Missoula's Northside and her high school renamed Hellgate, but her love for Rock Creek where the family fished and picnicked never changed.
On July 3, 1940 Mae married Samuel Clinton Brock in Missoula and their romance soon had to endure the tides of war. With nothing more than an address, she boarded a bus and joined him in Pittsburg, California where he was stationed during World War Two. In California she lived with the Belleci Family and was grateful for the rest of her life for their hospitality and love.
After the War, the couple settled in Great Falls, where they welcomed children Sammy, Bob, and Terry. Raising children gave Mae the attributes she would be known for even late in life: she was talented, generous, active, and fun. She delighted in rummage sales and used her finds to frame thousands of prints and flower pressings, many of which she gave to friends. She was skilled in all manner of handiwork and her amazing braided rugs will be enjoyed for generations to come. Mae swam until well into her 80's at the Y, the Nat and CGF and enjoyed many years of golfing. She was a great hostess and always seemed to have her famous apple pie or Charlie Russell cookies ready for surprise visitors.
Mae was an independent woman, and though she was often stubborn in her ways, she was never behind the times. She had a large and diverse group of friends around 4th Ave North and their love and support helped keep Mae in her home for almost 25 years after Sam passed away in 1994. She shared her home with family every Thanksgiving and didn't bat an eyelash when a large group of her grandchildren's friends needed a place to crash. She shared most of her final years in her home with Janie Petunia, the last and most special canine companion in her life.
At age 99 Mae had to leave her home and shortly thereafter endured a broken hip. Tough as ever, she successfully rehabilitated the injury giving her the opportunity to move to Butte and celebrate her 100th Birthday with friends and family. She shared more Thanksgivings with her growing family, and nothing brought a smile to her face in these last two years like a slice or two of pie baked from her recipe.
Her daughter-in-law Rose was a presence in her life during this time and she was with Mae as she peacefully joined her husband Sam, father Donald, mother Jane, brother Don, sisters Ruth and Norma and son Sammy in the care of God. Her surviving children: son Bob and wife Rose of Butte and daughter Terry and her husband Mike of Lyle, WA are thankful to all her faithful 4th Ave N. friends in Great Falls, all the staff at the Springs in Butte for their loving care, and to Senior Solutions Hospice for their respectful services to a dignified woman and her wonderful life. Her grandchildren, especially David Brock and his wife Becky and children of Utah; Brian Brock and his wife Jessi of Missoula; and Bob Brock and fiancé Kelly of Butte, are all thankful for so many years shared with Grandma Mae. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.
She'll be remembered by all who knew her, each time a wind chime rings, something choice gets discovered at a rummage sale, a grave is lovingly decorated, and an apple pie that isn't quite as good as hers gets served.
In accordance with her wishes a simple graveside ceremony for all those wishing to say goodbye will be held Friday, May 31 at 12 noon at the Highland Cemetery in Great Falls; a reception will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019