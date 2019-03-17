|
|
Makaylie Hope Saunders
Helena - Makaylie Hope Saunders passed peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Helena, MT from pneumonia and complications due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy. She was born in Helena on October 24, 2007, the daughter of Jack Wagner and Erika Saunders.
Makaylie was a student at Four Georgians Elementary School where she started Kindergarten. Mak, as she was known, had many friends at school where she enjoyed Math, field trips such as STARBASE, Last Chance Pow Wow Makaylie was proud, she wore her jingle dress with all her Blackfeet regalia to school, which taught her classmates diversity and pride in her heritage.
Makaylie's wit was renown by all who knew her. Her knowledge, vocabulary, and ability to make her needs known -- bordering on bossy --were evident from an early age.
Traveling with Makaylie was always adventurous and relaxing. Her first trip on an airplane was to Puerto Rico with her mom, brother, Gramma Vickie and great- grandparents, She made trips to Glacier National Park, once to Hollywood, and several to Salt Lake City for treatment. She attended MDA Camp where she enjoyed the zip line and a sidecar Harley ride. Locally she traveled to Lincoln and Browning to visit close relatives and family.
She was a hardcore Griz fan, she loved to watch videos on YouTube. She had a taste for love stories and triumphant endings, although she preferred horror and comedy, particularly Zombie flicks. She wanted to be a famous actress and someday make movies in Hollywood.
Oreos were her all-time favorite cookie. She loved to eat Prime Rib, very spicy homemade burritos, coffee ice cream, and sneaking M and M candies into the movie theater. She loved doing hair and nails with her mom; her favorite color was teal. She loved listening to Taylor Swift and enjoyed all genres of music.
For the past three years, Mak performed in the "Nutcracker on the Rocks" as "Snow", where she met many wonderful people and fell in love with performing before an audience. She made a huge impact on her fellow performers and those involved in the productions.
Diesel, Mak's dog, assisted her in many ways and provided her companionship and comfort. She trained him to wake her Mom up at night.
Makaylie is survived by her Dad Jack, her Mom Erika, brother Jayden; grandmothers Sharon Silvas of E. Glacier Park, Vickie Morris of Lincoln, grandfather Mike Saunders of Lincoln; she was predeceased by Great-grandparents Pete and Peaches Morris of Lincoln, Earl and Betty Silvas of Ronan, Uncle Shane LaPlant.
Makaylie passed peacefully surrounded by friends and family including her Para Janice, her BFFs Victoria, Sophie, Meadow, her many caring teachers, cousins, aunties, uncles, her loving caring big brother Jayden, Mom and Dad.
