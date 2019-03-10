|
Malcolm A. Wellington
GREAT FALLS - Malcolm Arthur Wellington, (better known as Mal) 70, of Great Falls MT passed away on March 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Peace Hospice in Great Falls.
Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Mal was born September 5, 1948 to Milford and Doreen Wellington in Fort Worth Texas. His whole family moved to several Military bases before coming to Great Falls. He attended Great Falls High School before quitting to go and serve his country. He joined the Marine Corp serving in the 11th Battalion Whiskey Battery Unit. He served in the Viet Nam War from 1967-1968. He was honorably discharged in 1970. After retiring from the service, he went back home to Great Falls. He went to work for the Smelter, Don Rebal Lincoln Mercury, VW. He ended his career at Carquest Auto Parts retiring in 2012.
He had a son Jeremy Nichols and a daughter Jessica Wellington, prior to his marriage to Dianne Peppenger. Together they had 3 children, Jason, Jennifer, and Eric. They later divorced. It was then he met the love of his life, Margie (Buen) Hill. They met at Carquest were they both were employed at the time. They have been together ever since, over 20 years. Even though they never married, they were soulmates. Margie had 2 daughters, Jenna and Kendra. Mal loved them like his own. Mal has many grandchildren, Hunter Clark, McKenzie Wellington, Owen Wellington, Canion Mrozek, Lucas Hayes, Layla Hayes, Kailey Rush, Aiden Hill-Brown, Nicole Carver and Joseph Peppenger. He loved spending time with them any chance he got. They all loved their Papa. He also loved his dogs like another kid.
Mal loved to camp, fish and hunt with his family. He loved watching NASCAR, any Ford that won made his day. Every Friday Mal and Margie would go out for clam chowder, that was their weekly tradition.
In 2011, he was diagnosed with Lymphoma Cancer. He had several chemo treatments over the years. He was in remission for awhile, but eventually it came back and wore him down again. He spent his final weeks at Peace Hospice surrounded by family and friends.
Survivors include the love of his life Margie; all his children and grandchildren; and brother Jim (Connie) Wellington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doreen (Bill) Brown; Milford Wellington; and brother Corky.
Mal will be remembered for his hard work, always willing to lend a helping hand, his love for Fords and especially his love for his family. His grandkids always brought a smile to his face.
His family wishes to thank all caregivers at Peace Hospice. They were all so caring and compassionate. May he rest in peace.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019