|
|
Mandi Marie Newton
Great Falls - Mandi Marie Newton, 37, left us for her heavenly home on June 28, 2019 after a valiant battle with a lengthy illness. She passed peacefully in the morning with family at her side. Her belief in Jesus Christ supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Mandi was born to Lisa Moore and the late Rick Newton, in Portland, Oregon on May 24, 1982. She wasn't only a daughter, but also a mother, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, auntie, and friend. Mandi loved being a mother most of all to her son Joseph Kela Root. She was a nature-based healer, often spoiling family and friends with the gifts of her calling. Those who knew Mandi, found her to be passionate about everything in which she believed. She was one of the most determined single women most have ever met. She loved art which manifested itself in her painting, beadworking, and music most of all. Mandi could play any instrument she was interested in just by watching another play. She used this talent as a catalyst for her singing voice. She often would sit, playing guitar, while singing to tourists and the locals in Hawai'i. She loved the Hawaiian islands and tried living the island life even in Montana.
Mandi is survived by her mother, Lisa Moore; brother, Jacob Newton; sister, Nikki Newton; son, Joseph Kela Root; uncle Doug; auntie Brenda; two uncles and three aunts on her dads side of her family. She also had several cousins. She always loved being with family.
Mandi was preceded in death by her father, Rick Newton.
There will be a memorial service at Crossroads Memorial Church on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends will hold a private life celebration for Mandi in Hawai'i at a later date. Details will follow as they become available.The family seeks your prayers as we transition into a new chapter, a new season, of our lives here without Mandi physically with us.
Our family would especially like to thank Asher Hinrichs and his team at Peace Hospice for the kindness and care they showed Mandi during her last night with us; thank you so much.
Condolences may be shared online with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 4, 2019