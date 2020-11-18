1/1
Marcella LeGere Linn
1945 - 2020
Marcella LeGere Linn

Great Falls - Marcella LeGere Linn, 75, of Great Falls, Montana formerly of Laurel, Indiana passed away in Great Falls, Montana on November 13, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1945 in Carter, Kentucky, the daughter of Ollie and Lula Mae (Kitchin) Hamilton. Marcella married Charles LeGere on April 19, 1969 and he preceded her in death on August 27, 2000. Marcella later married Kenny Linn on March 6, 2003 and he survives.

Other than her husband she is survived by her two children, Ashley (Susie) LeGere of Greensburg, and Debbie (Larry) Synder of Everton; grandchildren, Mandy Bowling (Cody Jones), Ben (Deanna) LeGere, Charlie (Sam) LeGere, Dylan (Natalie Schroeder) LeGere, Elli LeGere, Jessica (Josh) Sidell, Brittany (Austin) North and Sgt. Dakota(Kelsei) Cummins and 17 great grandchildren. 3 step children, Scott (Jolene) Linn, Bradley Linn (Linda LeClerc) and Amanda Linn (Virginia Lofstead) all of Montana, 5 step grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren, 4 sisters, Lillian (Jim) Bedel, Carmen(Jeff) Banks, Sharrit Carlton and Nesta (Jim) Hampton, 1 brother, Luke (Lil) Hamilton and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, one brother, daughter in law, a great grandson, 2 brother in laws, and 1 nephew.

A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pastor Patrick Smith will be officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.mostermortuary.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Moster Mortuary.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moster Mortuary
334 N Main
Rushville, IN 46173
(765) 932-3914
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
Marcella was in my mother in law's (Derline Francis) Collins Sisters Memorial Doll Club. She wants the family to know Marcie was a wonderful lady and friend to her and she will miss her greatly. Prayers are sent to the family.
Callee Francis
Friend
