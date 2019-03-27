|
|
Marcella M. Tackes
Great Falls - Marcella M. Tackes passed away on March 25, 2019 at Peace Hospice.
Marcella was born on March 28, 1925 to Joseph and Katie Tackes in Great Falls. She grew up on the family homestead near Power, Montana with her 8 siblings.
In 1942, she graduated from Power High School and worked at the Power Grain Elevator until moving to Great Falls a year later. She began working at Rice Motors as a bookkeeper and continued to work there for 49 years until she retired. She was proud of the fact that she never took a sick day in those 49 years.
Marcella's life was centered around her Catholic faith and her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Although she never married, her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews were the center of her life. She was the family historian and loved family get togethers.
She loved to travel and was most proud of her trips to the Vatican, Hawaii, Disney World and the road trips with her sister, Helen, and family.
She loved to garden and enjoyed hiking and camping in Glacier National Park.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Katie Tackes; brothers, Joey, Michael, Louis, Jerome and Clarence; and sister, Clara Perrier.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Paulson; brother, Jim Tackes; and many nieces and nephews.
Her life of love, faith and simplicity was an example to everyone who knew her.
A funeral liturgy is being held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019