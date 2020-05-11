|
|
Marcelyn Ann (Wood) Stinson
Marcelyn Ann (Wood) Stinson passed away on May 8, 2020 at the age of 76 from natural causes and health complications in the last 4 months. "No more pain for this lady!" Marcy was born in Great Falls on May 17, 1943 to George Wood and Helen (Urick) Wood. Marcy was the oldest of five kids and attended Belt School and graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1961. Marcy married Jerry Stinson in 1964 in Belt, MT and they had two children, Suzy (Stinson) Maki and Thad Stinson.
Marcy worked for Home Insurance out of high school then went to work for Boeing/Minuteman in Great Falls, MT where she met her husband Jerry and were married for 56 years. She moved around a little bit, from Black Hills, SD, Alice, TX and 5 years in Huntsville, AL "Roll Tide" where Suzy was born and Marcy worked for Boeing. She had many friends from the south that she kept in touch with. She and her husband Jerry moved back to Belt and bought a grocery store which they operated for 5 years. Thad joined them in 1969 and Marcy went to work for Phillips 66 Oil Refinery, Simmons Oil and MT Refining where she was in sales for light fuels until she retired. The next adventure included starting the Belt Creek Brew Pub in 1997 where she also worked in her spare time with Jerry.
Marcy was totally locked into her kids and grandkids (Holden, Paxton & Jaren Maki and Josie & Johanna Stinson). She went on countless trips with the grandkids to
Coeur d'Alene, ID, Disneyland and many more. She went to every sporting and school event possible for the grandkids and provided snacks and meals for almost every road trip.
Marcy was an avid sports fan and enjoyed all sports: favorite teams were the Steelers, Bama "Roll Tide," Griz and Belt Huskies. She also played basketball and softball after high school.
Marcy was always very proud of her Belt Community as she was very instrumental in raising funds for the Belt Community Swimming Pool, as well as being involved with the Belt Centennial Celebration. She was a devout Catholic and attended daily mass as much as she could.
Marcy graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1961 as salutatorian of her class and if there was anyone that deserved to go on to college she did, but it never happened. She was always there for her brothers and sister, and always willing to give a helping hand at anything. She was always a worker bee until her health started failing…she loved to travel and went on several trips to the Caribbean and South Pacific and her favorite spot was Figi.
Marcy is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Suzy Maki (Paul) and son Thad Stinson (Michelle), brothers Ed, George & John Wood and sister Kathy (Wood) Holden along with several nieces & nephews. She was a "special grandma" to the Graham kids and Prestyn Hammrich. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Services are not being held because of Covid 19 - a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
"There's a hole in our bucket dear Marcy, dear Marcy there's a hole in our bucket, dear Marcy a hole."
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020