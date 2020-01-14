|
Marcia A. Walling Brown
Marcia A. Walling Brown, 70, died peacefully on January 3, 2020 from an ongoing illness. Born in Lewistown, MT on June 20, 1949 to James "Cleo" and Dorothy "Frances" Walling. She received her education at Fergus County High School. She married the love of her life Lewis Daniel Brown in 1987 and in 1990 they settled in Mosier, OR.
Survivors include, two daughters: Sunni Sikes and Fred of Savannah GA, Britney Beechler and Nathan of Fresno, CA.; two sons: Justin Schneidt and Kacey of Meridian, ID and Chris Ingersoll of Gillette, WY.; siblings: Mary Losey and Richard of Kennewick, WA, and Charles Walling and Jeri of Eugene, OR.; 13 grandchildren: , Christopher, Kathryn and Andrew Percival, Courtney and Lynsey Sikes, Heather, Hailey and Hannah Ingersoll, Brooklyn and Cooper Schneidt, Aidan,Tristan and Avery Beechler, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Danny, son James "Brian" Walling, parents, and brothers: Jim, Robert, Philip and Jesse Walling.
Marcia was a beautiful soul, with a heart of gold, and a spicy personality. A celebration of life will be held on June 20, 2020.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020