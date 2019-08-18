|
Margaret Ann Gallagher Jones Gangner, 89, passed away on July 6, 2019 in Stephenville, Texas. Margaret was born on October 2, 1929 in Hardin, Montana to George Hamilton and Vera Muriel Gallagher. She enjoyed a childhood spent in Havre, Hays, Harlem, and fondly remembered summers with her grandparents on the Grigsby Farms near Intake, Montana.
After graduating from Harlem High, she began her nursing program at Northern Montana College. She received her B.S in Nursing in 1952 from Montana State College. Her nursing career included pediatrics, geriatrics and orthopedics. She also served as church camp nurse for Camp on the Boulder.
Margaret married Sidney Spencer Jones on April 19, 1953. After their first year of married life, and only because indoor plumbing was finally installed, they returned to the Jones Homestead that was founded in 1885. She was proud to have lived on the Homestead for 63 years. Sid preceded her in death on April 15, 1982.
Margaret married Boyd Gangner August 5, 1995. They enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and New Zealand. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2000.
Margaret was an active member of Harvest Springs Community Church, Christian Women After 5, Homemaker's Club and was an organizing member of the Alzheimer's Support Group. She volunteered with the Great Falls Pre-release Center, Meals on Wheels, and Hospice. She served many years as an election clerk. Gathering historical documents for the Vinegar Jones Cabin was one of her greatest legacies.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents; brother, George Gallagher; her grandson, Michael Gangner; and her niece, Daryl Marie Gallagher.
She is survived by her children, Kaycie Jones Muir and Jim Muir of Stephenville Texas; Chuck and Heather Jones of Union, Kentucky. Grandchildren Tyler Jones of Detroit, Michigan; Katharine Jones of Gig Harbor, Washington; Alyeska Jones of Union, Kentucky; Harrison Hall and Danielle Bruegge and great grandson Buddy Hall of Florence, Kentucky; Morgan Hall and Marissa Diffenderfer of Detroit, Michigan; Peter and Ashley Muir of Austin, Texas; Alex and Meghan Muir Rios of Houston, Texas; Micah Muir and Monika Usien of Krakow, Poland and great-granddaughter, Emilia Rios of Houston, Texas. Margaret is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Roberta Gallagher of Great Falls, Montana and her nephews George and Michelle Gallagher of Elizabeth, Colorado and Darin Gallagher of Hobart, Washington.
She will also be greatly missed by Boyd's children, Dale and Kate Gangner of Great Falls, Montana; Jim and Rosalie Holliman of Great Falls, Montana; Grandchildren Derrick and Christin Ross of San Antonio, Texas; Jeff and Jennifer Beisecker of Great Falls, Montana; Lane and Stephanie Brown of Winston, Georgia; Great-grandchildren DJ and Alyssa Ross of San Antonio, Texas; Rosalie, Jessica, Katharine, Jeffrey, Kallista and Ronald Beisecker of Great Falls, Montana; Owin Boyd, Morgun and Cora Jean Brown of Winston, Georgia.
A celebration of life will be held September 28th, 2:00 pm at Harvest Springs Community Church, Great Falls, Montana.
For those wishing to honor her memory, donations may be made to the Cascade County Historical Society/Vinegar Jones Cabin or any of the above groups she served. Margaret would also have encouraged everyone to attend church and then go play a board game with family and friends.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019