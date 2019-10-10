Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Evelyn Sack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Evelyn Sack Obituary
Margaret Evelyn Sack

Great Falls - Margaret Evelyn Sack passed on Sunday Sept 29th, 2019 at age 89. Her last days were spent surrounded by family and friends who love her. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Croxford Funeral home in The Rose Room Chapel.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in the families name to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now