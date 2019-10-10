|
|
Margaret Evelyn Sack
Great Falls - Margaret Evelyn Sack passed on Sunday Sept 29th, 2019 at age 89. Her last days were spent surrounded by family and friends who love her. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Croxford Funeral home in The Rose Room Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in the families name to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019