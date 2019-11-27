Services
Holland & Bonine Funeral Home
210 3Rd St
Havre, MT 59501
(406) 265-4371
Havre - Mary Margaret Kucera, 89, passed away on November 14, 2019 at her residence. Vigil service will be 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Memorial donations in Margaret's name may be made to the St. Jude School Scholarship Aid Fund, or to one of your personal choice. Please visit Margaret's online memorial page at www.hollandbonine.com to leave a message of condolence for her family. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements.

Margaret is survived by her children and grandchildren: Michael (Patricia), Jennifer and Christopher of Ann Arbor, MI; Timothy (Jeanne) and Maggie of Duluth, MN; Mark (Ivea) and Danielle and Frankie of Billings, MT; Eva (Ed) Tucholski and Joe (Heidi)of Annapolis, MD; David and Sam and Colin of Tasmania, Australia; Margaret of Madison, WI; and Daniel (Courtney) Connor, Elle, Abby and Sophia of Jamestown, North Dakota. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy McBride; a brother-in-law, Charles Kucera; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019
