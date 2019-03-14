|
Margaret L. Cole
GREAT FALLS - Margaret Larson Cole, 89, of Great Falls, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
A graveside service will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Highland Cemetery. A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Northwest Family Fellowship. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Margaret was born on June 7, 1929 in Grove City, Minnesota to George and Esther (Kronback) Larson. She grew up on the family farm near Grove City and graduated from high school. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Cloud State University and taught elementary schools in Alexandria, Wayzata, and Roseville, Minnesota. She came to Montana in 1957 and taught in the Great Falls and Glasgow school districts. Margaret and Klynn owned and operated Rainbow Christian Supply from 1983 to 1996.
She married Klynn Cole in 1963 in Great Falls. They have two children together, Deborah and Laurie.
Margaret was a member of Northwest Family Fellowship and led numerous bible studies over the years. She and Klynn, together with Rosemary and Kent Holtz were instrumental in the formation of the Apantao Retreat Ministry since 1980.
She loved to travel, spending her summers going around the world. Her most memorable trips were to Greece following Apostle Paul's second missionary journey, touring the Holy Land, and spending one entire summer traveling around the world. She was also an avid reader and loved her winter trips to Arizona. She also loved working in her flower garden and homemaking. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ, her family and friends, all of whom are blessed with a rich heritage.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 55 years, Klynn; daughters Deborah (Dennis) Tyson of Hastings, MI and Laurie (Pastor Fred) Brown of Shelby; brother Burton (Carole) Larson of Grove City, MN; sister-in-law Luanne Christensen of Williston, ND; grandchildren Alexa (Matt) Basin, Parker and Spencer Tyson, Kalynn (Brendan) Martell, Colton, and Lauryn Brown; great-grandson Carter; and eleven nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Esther Larson; brothers Myrwin and Corporal Wendell Larson; and sister Ruth Marie.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019