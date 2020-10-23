1/1
Margaret "Maggie" L. Miller

Great Falls - Our sweet "Grandma Maggie", 89, of Great Falls, slipped quietly away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after being exposed to COVID at her dementia care facility. A heart weakened from a failing replacement valve she was no match against this heartless flu. A private family Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with Livestream available for family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Bette Miller of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Toby (Candase) Miller of Spokane, WA, Reid (Bri Spencer) Miller of Bellingham, WA, Clark Miller of Mesa, AZ and Maggie (Drew) Kent of Great Falls, MT; eleven great-grandchildren and two, great-great-grandsons; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Those who have preceded her in death include her parents; her beloved husband, Glen; son, Gale; brothers, Rev. James August Muir, George Emerson Muir, Paul Boyd Muir and David Albert Muir and sister, Betty Ruth Mariah Muir Stallings.

For her full obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
