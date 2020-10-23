Margaret "Maggie" L. Miller
Great Falls - Our sweet "Grandma Maggie", 89, of Great Falls, slipped quietly away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after being exposed to COVID at her dementia care facility. A heart weakened from a failing replacement valve she was no match against this heartless flu. A private family Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with Livestream available for family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Bette Miller of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Toby (Candase) Miller of Spokane, WA, Reid (Bri Spencer) Miller of Bellingham, WA, Clark Miller of Mesa, AZ and Maggie (Drew) Kent of Great Falls, MT; eleven great-grandchildren and two, great-great-grandsons; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Those who have preceded her in death include her parents; her beloved husband, Glen; son, Gale; brothers, Rev. James August Muir, George Emerson Muir, Paul Boyd Muir and David Albert Muir and sister, Betty Ruth Mariah Muir Stallings.
