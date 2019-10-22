|
Margaret Marie Allen Parr
Conrad - Margaret Marie Allen Parr was born to Samuel and Anna Allen on November 19, 1922, in Valier. She left this world to join her beloved husband Elmer the morning of October 21, 2019, one month shy of her 97th birthday.
Margaret and Elmer met in Valier in 1939 when Elmer brought his sister, Alice, from Wisconsin to Valier to help Margaret's uncle with cooking and cleaning. Elmer returned to Montana in 1940, and the two began a friendship that would endure through a 33-month separation due to World War II. They finally married December 2, 1944, in Santa Barbara, CA with two strangers as their witnesses. They lived in California and Oklahoma while Elmer finished his commitment to the US Army and returned to Montana in 1945, living in Conrad and Valier. They were so excited to start their family but sadly lost their first child Glenda Marie after just three days. They were blessed with Alan Richard in 1947, Donald Lee in 1949, Janet Rennae in 1956, Leigh Ann in 1963, and Floy and Memori joined the family just a few years later.
In 1951 they purchased a farm outside of Valier from Inga and Marc Culleton. There, Margaret and Elmer built their life farming and raising their family, which included many foster children throughout the years. Margaret loved being a mother to many and "playing house," as she often calls it in the "books" she made for us to remember her by. She loved cooking and baking for everyone, and she made the best cinnamon rolls! She also blessed family and friends with many quilts throughout the years. After Elmer's unexpected death in 2002, Margaret moved around the state trying to find a new home, but nothing compared to Pondera County. She lived in Billings and Great Falls for a short time, returned to Conrad, then Choteau, finally ending her journey at Pondera Medical Center Extended Care Facility. She had a never-ending faith. Her love for the Lord guided her throughout her life.
She is survived by children Donald Parr, Janet (Merlin) Running Crane, Leigh Ann (Bill) Corcoran, and Floy (Tom) Crawford; grandchildren Amy (Kevin) Gaston, Lori (Joe) Day, Renee Running Crane, Paul (Lida) Running Crane, Mervin Running Crane, Kayla (Zach) Ladson, Christy (Wes) Bremner, Anna (Pat) Armstrong, and TJ (Chantel) Crawford; numerous great-grandchildren; brother and sister John (Evelyn) Allen and Barbara (Jim) Fowler; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless others to whom she was mom, grandma, auntie, cousin, and friend.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; children, Glenda, Alan, and Memori BoyChief; parents Samuel and Anna Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Ada Allen; as well as many other friends and family.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 24 at 1:00 pm at Valier Lutheran Church with burial to follow. Arrangements are being handled by O'Connor Funeral Home in Great Falls. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Benefis Gift of Life House or Florence Crittenton.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019