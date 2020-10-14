Margaret "Merle" Mikes
Great Falls - Merle Mikes, 84, passed away October 4, 2020.
She was born on September 29, 1936, in Great Falls. Merle spent her early life in Cascade; she was the daughter of a rancher, a graduate of Cascade High School, and a fleeting celebrity when her story, that of a young girl, and her best friend "Squeaky," her pig was broadcast on local radio. Later in life, she would become the mother of four, have a career with the USPS, and open an antique store in Great Falls.
Though Merle had many loves in life, nothing gave her more pleasure than her children and grandchildren. Her love and admiration for each had no bounds, and these individuals were her life's defining joy.
For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family please visit www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.