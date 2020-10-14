1/1
Margaret "Merle" Mikes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Merle" Mikes

Great Falls - Merle Mikes, 84, passed away October 4, 2020.

She was born on September 29, 1936, in Great Falls. Merle spent her early life in Cascade; she was the daughter of a rancher, a graduate of Cascade High School, and a fleeting celebrity when her story, that of a young girl, and her best friend "Squeaky," her pig was broadcast on local radio. Later in life, she would become the mother of four, have a career with the USPS, and open an antique store in Great Falls.

Though Merle had many loves in life, nothing gave her more pleasure than her children and grandchildren. Her love and admiration for each had no bounds, and these individuals were her life's defining joy.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family please visit www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved