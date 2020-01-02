|
Margaret Sales Hudson
Tracy - Margaret Sales Hudson passed away on December 31, 2019, at age 94. She will surely join the angels, where Red is awaiting her.
Margaret was born to Charlie and Mary Sales on April 20, 1925, in Bozeman and lived and worked the farm life outside of Bozeman for many years. There wasn't anything she enjoyed more than having friends and family gather around the kitchen table, having a cup of coffee or a meal and talking about what was going on in their lives and getting updates on people she hadn't seen lately.
While her future husband, E.K. "Red" Hudson, was overseas serving our country during WWII, Margaret worked in a bakery in the Bozeman area awaiting his return. Letters from Red were long delayed due to the war and the war department that read every letter coming from the troops and deleted any reference to troop activities to prevent the enemy from gathering any intelligence. Since those were the days before TV, internet, Skype, Facebook, etc., that people now take for granted, back then, people on the home front had to wait long periods of time for word from their loved ones.
Red and Margaret were married on October 22, 1945, in Longmont, Colorado and remained married for 55 years until Red's passing in 2001. They lived in the Bozeman area before moving onto a farm outside of Fairfield. They then moved to Tracy in 1963, where Margaret lived until 2016, when she moved to The Grandview. The Grandview provided Margaret the loving care that she needed, and her family is most grateful for that care.
Margaret is survived by her three children, George (Bev) Hudson of Manhattan, Terry (Robert) Carney of Dutton, and Nola (Gary) Rebal of Great Falls; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Roni Sales of Bozeman; and many nieces and nephews.
George, Terry, and Nola were always taught while growing up to "do unto others as you would want others to do unto you. If you cannot say something nice about someone, do not say anything at all, and always be respectful and kind to others."
Margaret will be missed by her family and friends. She was one of those unique people that everyone liked her once meeting her. When they talked, Margaret listened as if they were the most important people on the face of the earth. On each of Margaret's 80th and 90th birthdays she received over 100 birthday cards.
Margaret enjoyed quilting and sewing and won several blue ribbons at the fair for her work. She took great pride in her lawn and garden, and if awards were handed out she would have won the blue ribbon.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Sales; husband Red Hudson; sisters, Dot Gates and Ethel Ford; brother, Bill Sales; and brothers-in-law, Percy Gates and Bill Ford.
A special thank you goes to Dr. Gordon, the staff of Peace Hospice, her friends, and the staff at The Grandview.
At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to HopeworX, which helps the homeless (care of Faith Center, 4700 10th Ave. So., Great Falls, MT 59405).
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020