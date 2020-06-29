Margaret Shockley
Great Falls - Annie "Margaret" Shockley of Great Falls Brookdale Senior Living, 101 well lived years, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Annie Margaret (Wester) Shockley was born on December 14, 1918, near Hogeland, Montana to Harry and Sarah Jane (Hobbs) Wester. Sarah Jane was a bold young lady who emigrated from England to homestead Montana's "Big Flat" country. Her beau, Harry Wester, traveled from Norway as a young man to homestead the tract neighboring that of Sarah Jane, and a new family of three daughters and a son emerged. Margaret spent her high school years in Turner, where she worked at Maude's Boarding House, and explained of often working during the noon hour and having to pick up a chocolate candy bar (always her favorite) for lunch on her way back to school. She graduated in 1937 as Valedictorian of Turner's senior class. During those years she met Hughes Shockley Jr., son of the owner of the Turner General Store, and soon they were a couple starting a new Montana family.
Margaret and Hughes worked at the Portland Shipyards during WWII, where she was a welder and an authentic "Rosie the Riveter," as well as a mom. They moved back to Montana and settled in Great Falls with the boys. Margaret was an avid gardener, member of Eastern Star, and for decades remained a "matriarch" of First English Lutheran Church. She attended to her boys busily, and was a fondly remembered Cub Scout Den Mother. At her 100th birthday celebration, five of her Cub Scout den "boys" were there to express their love.
Empty nest years found her making new friends as a hostess and cashier for Perkins/Midtown Motel for twenty years. She never held a driver's license and walked everywhere she wanted to go. Her frequent health advice was, "Move it, or lose it!"
Margaret was preceded in death by her siblings; husband, Hughes Shockley Jr.; sons, Hughes Shockley III, Bruce Shockley, and Tom Shockley.
She is survived by son, Dick (Donna) Shockley of Gallatin Gateway; grandsons, Steve of Great Falls, Mike of Spokane, and Jeff of Bozeman; granddaughter, Andi of Gallatin Gateway; and six great-grandchildren (two of whom graduated Class of 2019 as Valedictorians).
Margaret's death leaves a void as the consummate advisor and favorite aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Her strength, intellect, and witty humor are a thing of renown, never to be forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. For service updates and to share condolences with the family go to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com. If you wish to honor her well-lived life, please send your support to First English Lutheran Church (112 8th St N, Great Falls, MT 59401).
"Thank you to everybody for all you have done for me. I love you." Margaret
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.