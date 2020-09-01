1/1
Margaret VanDe Riet
1928 - 2020
Margaret Van De Riet

Great Falls - Margaret E. Van De Riet, 91, went to meet the Lord, August 26, 2020.

Margaret was born November 5, 1928 to Charles and Roma Hall. She graduated Fairfield High School in 1946. That same year she married her husband, Rollin, and started a family. Together they had three boys. Throughout her life she worked at various places including the World Wide Press and the Columbus Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, camping, and being with her family.

Margaret touched the souls of so many people in her life due to her quiet and humble nature. She loved the Lord and is a true Proverbs 31 woman. She was kind and respectful. She worked with her hands and blessed everyone she was around. She found the most joy in cooking large meals for her family and watching them enjoy it together. She was a dedicated wife, mom, and grandma, catering to the needs of those she loved most. She never complained, she always listened, and she always gave 100% no matter what the task. She has left a great legacy of humility and love that is being passed down.

She is survived by her brother, Gary of Great Falls, MT; her three sons, Don (Kathy) of Seeley Lake, MT; Ken (Kim) of San Jose, CA; and Jim of Great Falls, MT. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rollin; her daughter-in-law, Jeanna; and her brothers, Erwin and Lee Roy.

A Graveside Service will be held on September 8th at 3pm at Highland Cemetery. Due to the nature of the world the family asks that only close friends and family attend.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
September 2, 2020
Jim and Family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. May your memories help to ease your pain.
Kathy Mann
