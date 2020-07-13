Marguerite Madeline Horgus, 86, passed on March 29, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, at 10AM at Sweetgrass Cemetery.
Marguerite was born on July 16, 1933 to John and Louise Wolanski on the family farm east of Sweetgrass. She went to school at the Wilshaw Country School, Sweetgrass School and graduated from Sunburst High School.
Marguerite married the love of her life, George Horgus on June 28, 1950. They were married 64 years. George and Marguerite built their life together on their farm in Sweetgrass, where they raised five children. They were a true love story who inspired all around them.
Marguerite lived a full life as a wife, mother, and grandmother. In her younger years, Marguerite and George enjoyed their nights out country western dancing or playing pinochle with their friends of the Anniversary Club. She was a remarkable cook, kept an immaculate kitchen, and had an extensive library of cookbooks. Marguerite's home was open to all, as her
hospitality was known throughout Toole county and beyond. Marguerite will be remembered as a strong, hard-working woman who loved her family above all else. She will be dearly missed, and forever in our hearts.
Survivors include children, Nancy Horgus and her children, Jessica Whitt and Bryan (Tasha) Whitt; John Horgus; Gayle (Tim) Buckley; Roger (Janine) Horgus and their children, Beth (Ryan) Loomis, Dylan (Laura) Horgus, and Trevor Horgus; Michelle Horgus and her children, Bridger Line and Hunter Line; and great-grandchildren, Amaria, Jasmine, Noah, Evie, and Reese.
Marguerite is preceded in death by husband, George Horgus; grandson, Shane Horgus; her parents; and two sisters, Mary-Anne Wolanski and Dorothy Nagy.
Memorials can be made to the Sunburst Fire and Ambulance Department.
The family would like to thank all caretakers who cared for Marguerite, and a very special thank you to Dr. Brice Addison, for his years of care and friendship.
Condolences can be made to www.asperfh.com
.