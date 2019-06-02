|
Marian A. Berg
Southlake - Marian Berg, age 90, passed away and went to be with the Lord on the morning of May 28, 2019. Marian was born on the family farm in Sanborn County, South Dakota to Clarence and Agnes Larson. She had 3 brothers, Marvin, Lavern, and Dennis; and is survived by one sister, Joyce Aurit of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Marian married Clayton Berg on October 14, 1950. They were married 49 years before Clayton passed away. Marian and Clayton are survived by their 3 children, Gary Berg (Joyce) of Great Falls, Murray Berg (Cindy) of Great Falls, and Holly Edwards (Percy) of Southlake, Texas. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Faith, family and hard work defined her life. While starting a family and raising her kids, she taught in a one room country school house in the early 1950s. After living through the Great Depression, tough times and going without, she retained her thriftiness and 'don't waste anything' attitude all her life. Marian was a woman of strong faith that loved her family deeply. She enjoyed embroidery and quilting in her younger years. Later she loved doing many things to make life special for her kids and grandkids. Marian was a very hard worker. As Marian and Clayton reached their retirement age, they didn't retire, instead they bought and sold real estate; had an antique business and enjoyed going to farm auctions. At Marian's request there will be no funeral. Her cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place at a future date in South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to White's Chapel Counseling Center at 185 S. White Chapel Blvd. Southlake, Texas 76092, or the CISD Special Olympics 2400 N. Carroll Ave. Southlake, TX 76092.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 2, 2019