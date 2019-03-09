|
|
Marian A. Dacus
DENTON - Marian Alice Dacus, 93, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 of natural causes at the Valle Vista Nursing Home in Lewistown, MT.
Marian was born November 8, 1925 in a farmhouse east of Denton, MT. She was born to George and Mae Donaldson. She joined brother, Duane, and was very happy to be a big sister to Doris three years later. She completed her Elementary School Education in a country school close to her home, and graduated from Denton High School in 1943.
Following graduation, she worked for a short time in a bank in California, but was called back to Montana due to WWII. Upon returning home, she worked at Farmer's State Bank. She met the "Love" of her life, Alfred "Baldy" Dacus, who had come to Montana with a custom cutting combine crew. They married in 1948, and were happily married for 46 years.
During their early years of marriage, they spent some time in Phoenix, AZ and Covina, CA. The love of Montana drew them back to Denton, where they began farming and raising their children. Marian was a loving mother to her three daughters, Marsha K. (Gary) Miller of Anaconda, MT, Patty M. (Kelly) Goosey of Hamilton, MT, and Lori G. (Max) DeMars of Big Timber, MT. She was also very proud of her eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Marian loved her community of Denton, MT very much. She was a member of the Methodist Church, and Order of the Eastern Star. She never missed a school activity, bridal or baby shower, all the while working alongside her husband.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mae Donaldson; brother, Duane; sister, Doris; and husband, Alfred "Baldy" Dacus.
Funeral Services will be held at the Denton United Methodist Church, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Memorials are suggested to the Denton Ambulance Fund/ Endowment Fund, or Charity of Donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Marian's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019