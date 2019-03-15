|
Marian Danielson
Windham - Marian (Jensen) Danielson 91, of Windham, passed away March 12th, 2019, at the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes.
She was born on August 18th, 1927 in Denton, MT, to Alfred and Phrena (Lee) Jensen. Marian attended 1st grade at the Arrow Creek School. In 1934 her and her mother moved to Moccasin, Montana to live with her Uncle Faye Lee, who helped raise her and care for her mother who suffered from crippling arthritis.
In high school, Marian moved to Fairfield, and lived with her grandparents until she graduated from High School. She met the love of her life, Lloyd Danielson at a dance in Fairfield and they were married in Great Falls on March 12th, 1945.
After they were married, Marian and Lloyd lived on the family ranch where Lloyd was born and raised in Pleasant Valley (Windham). Later they operated their own ranch near Windham. Marian had a passion for the animals, especially the baby calves. Along with ranching, both Marian and Lloyd drove bus for the Stanford School; where Marian was a cook for many years. She also cooked at the By Way Café' and was a member of the Windham Women's Club.
Marian and Lloyd loved to dance and what a beautiful pair they were. She raised a garden and canned vegetables until 2018 when she was 90 years old. Nothing went to waste at her house. She made quilts, loved to cook, and in later years enjoyed watching the birds out of her kitchen window. Her kids and grandchildren were her pride and joy and telling stories and talking about old times always brought a smile to her face. Marian never missed a chance to send a card to her friends or family members and cherished the letters and cards that she received. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. We will miss her wisdom and kind, caring heart.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, her parents, and two infant sisters.
Surviving her are her children: Harold (Nancy), Linda Harney, Trigg (Linda), Mark, and Lisa Lucas (Tim Little).
Grandchildren: Lane, Landra, Scott, Shawn, Chad, Angela, Kyle, Debbie, Michelle, Wayne, Kevin, and Nicole.
Marian had 8 great grand children and one great great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are asked to make memorials to the Windham Community Hall and may be sent to Lisa Lucas.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019