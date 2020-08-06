Marian Midge Aaberge Rogers
Great Falls - Marian Midge Aaberge Rogers passed away on August 2, 2020, at the age of 90.
Marian grew up in the Prospect community close to Galata and Ledger, Montana. Her parents were Robert and Myrtle Midge who homesteaded east of Conrad in the early 1900's. She was the fifth of their six children.
Marian attended Shelby High School, and then graduated from Conrad High School in 1947. She and her mother attended Northern Montana College in Havre, seeking their teaching certificates.
Marian was married in 1948 to Oliver Aaberge in the St. Olaf Lutheran Church, built in 1916. They were the only couple married in that church before a new church was built in 1957. Marian worked as the Pondera school clerk while her children were in school there. They lived on the Aaberge homestead east of Conrad until 1960, when Oliver and Marian bought the Teton Valley Ranch, north of Dutton. Marian was busy being a farm and ranch wife, cooking and taking meals to the fields during planting and harvesting , hosting guests for their Registered Angus cattle auctions held at the Ranch, and canning from a half acre garden that was maintained by a gardener, Charlie, who stayed with them at the Ranch. Because Marian and Oliver had several houses on the Ranch, over the years they generously provided a place for many friends and families to reside. As an accomplished seamstress, Marian found time to sew clothes for her daughters, including prom dresses and wedding dresses. She also sewed Barbie doll clothes and Care Bears, and created twelve cross-stich blankets for her grandchildren. Marian also made numerous wedding cakes for family and friends, giving the cake as a gift to the bride and groom.
Music was a significant part of her life. Marian sang with her sisters, directed the Lutheran church youth choir, and loved to dance. Marian was also a good golfer and archer. She and her family were active in the National and Montana Archery Association. She spent several summers traveling and participating in golfing tournaments with her family.
Marian found herself working for the Dutton high school as Secretary and Clerk for the School District from 1971-1975. After retiring, she and Oliver traveled, spending time in Arizona, golfing, and enjoying time with family and friends. After 41 years of marriage, Oliver passed away in 1989.
About a year later, she met and married Bob Rogers. She moved to Washington state, then Arizona, and finally back to Montana in 2013. Marian continued to golf and travel during her time with Bob. She went on many cruises over their 27 years of marriage. Bob passed away in 2017. Marian eventually moved to The Grandview where she resided until her recent cancer diagnosis. Marian loved to make those around her smile and be happy. She was determined to "turn lemons into lemonade." Marian always saw the humor in life and shared her funny stories and jokes with everyone. She was a great counselor, as she listened to others and tried to help them. She was also a great storyteller. She prided herself in knowing the history of the communities in which she had lived. She did not forget anything! Marian had a remarkable memory. She made a point of attending her class reunions, including last years.
Marian was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Ronald Midge, Doris Allen, Burton Midge, Betty Raymer, and Nellie Sherman, who recently passed away on June 29; husbands, Oliver Aaberge and Bob Rogers; son-in-law, Brian Fleshman; grandson, Nick Fleshman; and Bob's son-in-law, Glenn Green.
Marian is survived by her five children, Gail Becker, Nancy Aaberge, Jackie Van Heel, Eileen Thorpe, and Luther Aaberge; as well as Bob's children, Diane Green, Lee Rogers and Alan Rogers; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
