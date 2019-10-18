|
Marianna Jedrzejewski
Great Falls - Marianna Jedrzejewski passed away on October 17, 2019, at Peace Hospice at the age of 93.
Marianna Tomczyk was born on October 31, 1925, in Spytkowice, Poland to Katarzyna and Joseph Tomczyk. She had an older brother, John born in 1922, a younger, brother Stanley born in 1927, and a younger sister, Jozefa born in 1930. She graduated from college in Novy Targ and received her teaching degree. She obtained her first teaching job at the Joteki Polish Language School in Nowa Huta, a suburb of Kraków, working nights helping those who were unable to continue their education during the war. She was awarded a master's degree in education at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow in 1954. She continued teaching from 1954 to 1960 before moving to the United States.
Marianna met her husband Charlie while he was visiting his aunt in her hometown of Kraków. Charlie then moved to America in 1952. He lived in an apartment in Shelby, Montana with his parents, Jan and Helena. During that time Marianna and Charlie continued to write to each other. He eventually proposed marriage to her in a letter. Marianna arrived in Great Falls in May 1960.
She and Charlie raised their two daughters in Great Falls, Montana. She later worked at the Cascade County Nursing home where she made lifelong friends. Her faith was an integral part of her life, and she was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Donna (John) Nardella of Sutton, MA and Eva (Alan) LaRocque of Great Falls, MT; and five grandchildren, Joseph and James Nardella, and Marina, Shea, and Trey LaRocque.
A vigil service for Marianna will be held at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. with a viewing from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019