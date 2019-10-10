|
Marianna Marie Traver
Great Falls - On October 9, 2019, the world became a little less bright when we said goodbye to Marianna Marie Traver, 72, of Great Falls. Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed peacefully away surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Born May 31, 1947 in Hamilton, MT to Berna Cooper (Hart) and Francis Oppegaard, Marianna was raised in Missoula, graduating from Missoula County High School in 1966. She married the love of her life, Danny Traver on April 23, 1966 in Missoula. They were together for 53 years, and were blessed with son, Tracy and daughter, Lisa. She continued her education, receiving a BA with honors in history, and continued working towards a Masters' degree.
Marianna was a CPA, owner of Mary's Place in Stevensville, MT and a back-office associate at the Home Depot in Great Falls. She loved her family, taking great pleasure in cooking, knitting, and sewing for them. When not outside tending her gardens, or sharing her love with her children and grandchildren, she was doing her best to keep her Danny out of trouble!
Survivors include her devoted husband, Danny; son, Tracy Traver of Great Falls; step-daughter, Lisa Sickles of Missoula; mother, Berna of Helena; sister, Eva Clark of Missoula; brothers, Bud Oppegaard of Medford, OR and Randy Oppegaard of Missoula; eight grandchildren; seven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews; her Great Falls Home Depot family and Lil' Bit.
Marianna was preceded in death by her father, Francis and stepmother, Jeanie Oppegaard.
