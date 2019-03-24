|
|
Marie Ann Richardson Shipley
Swan Lake - Marie Ann Richardson Shipley, 86, of Swan Lake passed away peacefully in Missoula on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born to Dorothy James Richardson and Robert Richardson on February 21, 1933, Marie was raised on the family dairy farm in Missoula. After graduating from Missoula County High School in 1951, Marie attended the University of Montana where she not only earned a degree in Home Economics, but also met the love of her life Roy William Shipley. They were married on August 20, 1955 and spent 62 beautiful years together.
After college, Marie and Roy lived in Missoula and Billings, while later settling in Great Falls. Marie taught in Power, MT and Great Falls while also raising her three children. Upon retirement, Marie and Roy moved permanently to their cabin on Swan Lake.
Marie was very social and loved her Bridge Club, Sunday drives, cross-country skiing, Grizzly football games, and most of all spending time with her family and friends at the cabin. Marie's kindness and generous nature made her the type of person people loved to be around and she will be truly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents Robert Richardson and Dorothy James Richardson Raymer, and husband Roy Shipley. She is survived by children Robert and Kurt Shipley, and Kristy (Brad) Bowman, grandchildren Brooke and Blake Bowman, and Dan and Kate Shipley, sisters Rita Flink and Jo McCandlish, brother Randy (Elisabetta) Raymer, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express our thanks for the help and care given to Marie by Missoula Health & Rehab, Hospice of Missoula, and Edgewood Vista Memory Care. A service is planned for May 10, 2019 at the Western Montana State Veteran's Cemetery in Missoula at 12pm.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019