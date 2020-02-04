|
Marie C. George
Great Falls - Marie Chaya George passed into her eternal life on January 27, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1934, to Elias and Fadwa (Abi Fadel) Chaya and was raised in Beirut, Lebanon. On September 15, 1955, Marie married Mitchell "Mike" A. George in Beirut. Mike had been visiting his own relatives in Lebanon when they met. They settled in Mike's hometown of Great Falls, Montana, and raised two children, Michael and Patricia.
Marie spent many years volunteering in the community and in her church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and could always be found at her children's and grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. Through the years, friends would always gather in Marie's kitchen for a good cup of coffee and her sound advice. She spoke three languages and had many friends across the globe from all religions and all walks of life. Her warmth, compassion and caring spirit were an inspiration to us all. Marie enjoyed traveling, sharing her Lebanese cooking, gardening, and meeting with her French Club ladies once a week. Her greatest joys were her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Sydne George of Great Falls; daughter, Patricia and her husband, Robert Beckman of Meridian, Idaho; and grandchildren, Mackenzie and Madison George and Sarah and Robert (Bobby) Beckman. She is also survived by her sister, Therese Tufenkji of Beirut, Lebanon; and numerous nieces and nephews in Lebanon, France and the United States.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and three brothers, Gabriel, Francois and Jean.
A Vigil will be held at O'Connor Funeral home on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020