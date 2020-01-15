|
|
Marie "Dolly" Dwyer
Great Falls - Marie "Dolly" Dwyer, 98, passed away on January 14, 2020. Dolly was born in Mayville, ND, to Oscar and Ella Gustafson. She was the oldest of 11 children.
She graduated from Arnegard High School in North Dakota, and later attended Minot State College. She taught school in country schools in North Dakota and Unionville, MT. Even before her marriage, she was a 4-H leader and continued to be involved in 4-H. She taught young people through this group for 67 years. She received many accolades, one of which was being the first 4-H leader in the United States to receive the Salute to Excellence.
She married Terry Dwyer in 1941. After WWII, they moved to Montana, where Terry began his journalism career at the Independent Record in Helena. In 1953, they moved to Great Falls when Terry began working at the Great Falls Tribune. After following Terry's journalism career and raising their family, the two traveled extensively until Terry's death in 2007.
Dolly helped start the county and state 4-H foundations and was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Dolly loved to read, play games, do crafts, sew, and cook. Since losing her sight to macular degeneration, she continued to read through Talking Books.
She is survived by her children, Nel (Robert) Carver, Colleen (John) Lulf, Maureen (Bob) Downey, Kelly Dwyer and Sean (John) Dwyer; six grandchildren, Brian Carver, Betsy Carver Fink, Amilee Downey Vick, Meghan Lulf Sutton, Clancy Downey and Jevon Lulf; ten great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Taylor, Vivi, Genna, Breyer, Peyton, Teren, Taylor and Shawnessy; sisters, Dorothy, Avis, Monica; and brother, Jerome.
Dolly was preced in death by her husband, Terry; great-grandson, Colby; and six brothers.
There are so many things to that could be said of Dolly. She requested a short and sweet obituary. She said, "If they knew me, they already know what I've done."
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran church at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Cascade County 4-H Foundation, the Montana State 4-H Foundation, Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Montana Blind Association Talking Books Library, or to the donor's choice.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020