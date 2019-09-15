|
Marie Keaster
Havre - Marie P. Keaster, 94, passed away due to natural causes on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Northern Montana Care Center. A Vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, and funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, all at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cascade. Burial will take place on Monday at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery in Helena. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home and O'Conner Funeral Home have been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Marie's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Marie was born on November 20, 1924, outside of Helena to Nick and Katie (Hohn) Poepping. She was raised in the Helena Valley, attending school through the 8th grade. That summer, her brothers were drafted into World War II, and Marie quit school to help farm. In 1951, she married Richard Keaster, a ranch hand, and the couple moved around Montana, where Marie worked for various ranches as a cook while Richard worked as a ranch hand. They put down roots on the Hi-Line, where Marie worked as a cook in restaurants in Harlem and Chinook. She retired in 1992, after working 12 years at the Chinook Senior Center. In 1995, Marie moved to Cascade, where she remained until Fall of 2018, when she moved to Great Falls to live with friends. In February 2019, she moved to Havre.
Marie enjoyed doing Word Search puzzles and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was a fabulous cook but was especially known for her pies. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she spent as much time with them as she could. Her faith was very important to Marie, and it helped her get through many difficult times. Marie was a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church for the past 24 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Keaster; parents Nick and Katie Poepping; and five siblings.
Marie is survived by her children, Bill (Cheryl) Keaster of Cascade, Nick (Ellen) Keaster of Mountain Home, ID, Katie (David) Heath of Havre, and Rob Keaster of Lingo, WY; grandchildren, Tell (Becca) Keaster, Anna (Andy) Borel, James (Chari) Keaster, Dustin Heath, Bryan Heath, and RJ (Kathryn) Keaster; five great-grandchildren; sister Ann Lou White of Mount Angel, OR; and numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends, Bill and Margie Ross.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019