Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls - Mariel Rae Cummins passed away on March 11, 2019 in Great Falls, Montana. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:00 am at the Church of the Incarnation, Great Falls.

Mariel was born November 18, 1929 to Frances and Roy Maurer in Great Falls. Mariel graduated from Fairfield High School and graduated salutatorian of Glad Tidings Bible Institute, San Francisco, California. Upon graduation, Mariel remained in San Francisco where she met and married James T. Cummins. The couple had two children, Paul E. Cummins and Diana L. Cummins. Mariel and James later divorced.

Mariel is survived by her son, Paul Cummins; her daughter, Diana (Christopher) Marble; grand-daughters, Jennifer Marble and Tana Marble; sisters, Madelon Nelsen, Neva (George) McRae, and Betty Tift.

Mariel is proceeded in death by parents; Roy and Frances Maurer; grand-daughter, Natalie Rae Marble; aunt and uncle, Alberta and Wallace Klockler; and brothers-in-law, Elroy Nelsen and Bill Tift.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
