Marilyn CollinsGreat Falls - Marilyn Collins, 84, of Great Falls went to be with her Lord on June 22, 2020. Marilyn was a devoted mother who spent her entire life serving others.Marilyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Francis "Gene" of Great Falls; daughters, Rene' (Mark) Rosendahl of Bloomington, Minnesota and Connie (Buddy) Ferda of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren, Carley (Grant) Drangstveit and Julianne (Drake) Lorenzen of MN, Kelly (Paul) Bonilla, Luke Ferda and Bailey (Willy) Clements of MT; four great grandchildren, Devon and Norah Drangstveit and Lincoln and Lenora Bonilla; and sister, Arlene Gerber of MN.She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Flora Bruns; sisters, Ruth and Doris; and grandson, Bradley Rosendahl.Marilyn's favorite things in life were her family and her faith. She had the most contagious smile and loved making others smile.No services will be held. A private family burial has taken place.Memorials in her name are suggested to Echoz.org or FaceItFoundation.org