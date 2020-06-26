Marilyn Collins
Great Falls - Marilyn Collins, 84, of Great Falls went to be with her Lord on June 22, 2020. Marilyn was a devoted mother who spent her entire life serving others.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Francis "Gene" of Great Falls; daughters, Rene' (Mark) Rosendahl of Bloomington, Minnesota and Connie (Buddy) Ferda of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren, Carley (Grant) Drangstveit and Julianne (Drake) Lorenzen of MN, Kelly (Paul) Bonilla, Luke Ferda and Bailey (Willy) Clements of MT; four great grandchildren, Devon and Norah Drangstveit and Lincoln and Lenora Bonilla; and sister, Arlene Gerber of MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Flora Bruns; sisters, Ruth and Doris; and grandson, Bradley Rosendahl.
Marilyn's favorite things in life were her family and her faith. She had the most contagious smile and loved making others smile.
No services will be held. A private family burial has taken place.
Memorials in her name are suggested to Echoz.org or FaceItFoundation.org.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.