Marilyn DeZort



Fairfield - Marilyn DeZort, age 83, of Fairfield, Montana passed away peacefully April 29, 2020, in Hudson, Wisconsin. Private interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. A full celebration of life later this summer will follow when all are welcome to join in remembering Marilyn's life and legacy.









