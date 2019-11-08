|
Marilyn Johnson
Great Falls - Marilyn Johnson, 79, of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Born July 17, 1940 in Great Falls, MT to Walter (Bud) Wetzel and Dorothy Sand, Marilyn was the middle of three daughters. She grew up in Great Falls and attended Great Falls High School where she made many lifelong friends. After graduation in 1958, Marilyn met and married Clint Johnson, and although this union ended, they were blessed with two sons. Several years later, Marilyn met Raymond Scheet, and they spent the next 35 years together before his death in 2016.
Marilyn stayed home with her sons until they finished high school in the early eighties. Then, she worked as a sales rep for Vemco in Great Falls. After retirement, her Fridays were free to spend time with "The Girls," classmates from the class of '58. The ladies could be found filling the row of a Friday matinee or a table at a local restaurant.
Ray and Marilyn were the perfect pair, and they were completely devoted to one another. Marilyn had dreams of traveling the world, and although she never moved from Great Falls, she and Ray danced their way across all fifty states and Canada.
An avid shopper and fashionista, Marilyn was always impeccably poised and put together. Jackets and jewelry were her specialties, and she always had the perfect piece for every occasion. She also loved to cook, and her homemade chicken noodle soup was a timeless family favorite.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Raymond Johnson (Jean) of Stevensville, Marty Johnson (Mona), Great Falls; stepson Randy Scheet, Manteca, CA; sisters, Jeri Howard, Missoula, Susie Macklin, Fairbanks, AK; grandchildren Elijah Johnson, Great Falls, Janelle Thompson, Missoula; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lilyanne, Chance, Jesse, and Gypsy.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothy, stepfather Syke Miller, and her husband Ray.
Marilyn brought joy with her wherever she went and truly was the life of any party. Her love for life will live on through those that were blessed to know her. She was our sunshine and we will miss her beyond words.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, November 9, starting at 2:00 PM upstairs at the 3-D Restaurant, 1825 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle. Flowers and condolences should be directed to the 3-D on Saturday.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019