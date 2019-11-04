Services
Marilyn L. Johnson

Marilyn L. Johnson Obituary
Marilyn L. Johnson

Great Falls - Marilyn L. Johnson, 79, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place this Saturday, November 9, starting at 2:00 PM upstairs at the 3-D Restaurant, 1825 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle. Flowers and Condolences should be directed to the 3-D on Saturday. A full obituary is to come.

Condolences to the family may also be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
