Marilyn Rotvold McCann, 81, of Great Falls, died of natural causes Thursday at Peace Hospice.
Her funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4601 3rd Ave. S., with interment in Sunset Hills Cemetery at Fairfield. Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters Colleen Sauer Boyer and Collette Watson; son-in-law John Boyer; grandchildren Becky Watson (Rob) Cowperthwaite, Amanda Watson, Abby Watson (Wes) Peterson, Samantha Watson, Thomas (Tammie) Watson, Annie (Russell) Rice, Ashleigh McCann and Toby Sauer. There also are seven great-grandchildren, as well as sisters Patty McCann Takala, Kitty McCann Ashton; brother Donald (Donna) McCann and a daughter-in-law, Edie McCann..
Marilyn died Thursday, May 27, 2010, with her family lovingly surrounding her.
She was born Oct. 25, 1928, in Great Falls, a daughter of Bertha and Ragnold Rotvold. At the age of 5, her mother passed away, leaving her father unable to care for her. Through government services, she was placed in numerous family households. She often remarked how everyone was always so kind to her. Finally, she was placed in the home of Glenn and Juanita McCann of Fairfield. They became her loving "Mom and Dad," raising her, along with their own four children. On the Fairfield farm, she milked cows, harvested potatoes and gathered the eggs from the chicken coop daily. Along with the McCann kids, she browned in the summer and froze in the wintertime.
When Marilyn was 19, her handsome foster brother, Robert McCann, home on leave from the U.S. Navy, took a romantic interest in her. He relentlessly pursued her, believing she was the only one for him. They were married at the Great Falls courthouse on July 3, 1947. After a honeymoon in the Rocky Mountains, she began her life as Navy wife. Over the years they were stationed in California, Connecticut and her favorite of all, Virginia Beach, Va. Twenty-three years of military service and three children later, the family returned to Montana to make Great Falls a permanent home.
Marilyn worked at various jobs in her lifetime. After graduating from Fairfield High School, she worked at Penney's in Great Falls, and later at Buttrey's department store. Her expert seamstress skills eventually led her to a management position with Fashion Fabrics. Always a hard worker and reliable employee, Marilyn received much praise and admiration from co-workers and bosses alike. She retired from the work force in the 1970s to spend more time with family and grandchildren.
A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marilyn served tirelessly in the Relief Society and Primary. She was a librarian for the first ward for many years. She loved her church, her callings and her many friends. Marilyn and Robert were later sealed in the LDS Alberta Temple in Cardston, Alberta, Canada.
Marilyn's hobbies and pastimes included sewing, knitting and researching her ancestors. She was an avid reader until her eyesight was compromised in later years. Her most outstanding talent was her ability to stay positive and happy. She was a counselor, confessor, cheerleader, teacher, protector and guardian angel to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her righteous example and loving influence will continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her son, Michael; sisters Opal, Ruth and Margaret; brothers Clarence and Norman; and sons-in-law Darrell Sauer and Donald Watson.
Condolences may be posted online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com and/or www.gftribune.com/obituaries.
Her funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4601 3rd Ave. S., with interment in Sunset Hills Cemetery at Fairfield. Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters Colleen Sauer Boyer and Collette Watson; son-in-law John Boyer; grandchildren Becky Watson (Rob) Cowperthwaite, Amanda Watson, Abby Watson (Wes) Peterson, Samantha Watson, Thomas (Tammie) Watson, Annie (Russell) Rice, Ashleigh McCann and Toby Sauer. There also are seven great-grandchildren, as well as sisters Patty McCann Takala, Kitty McCann Ashton; brother Donald (Donna) McCann and a daughter-in-law, Edie McCann..
Marilyn died Thursday, May 27, 2010, with her family lovingly surrounding her.
She was born Oct. 25, 1928, in Great Falls, a daughter of Bertha and Ragnold Rotvold. At the age of 5, her mother passed away, leaving her father unable to care for her. Through government services, she was placed in numerous family households. She often remarked how everyone was always so kind to her. Finally, she was placed in the home of Glenn and Juanita McCann of Fairfield. They became her loving "Mom and Dad," raising her, along with their own four children. On the Fairfield farm, she milked cows, harvested potatoes and gathered the eggs from the chicken coop daily. Along with the McCann kids, she browned in the summer and froze in the wintertime.
When Marilyn was 19, her handsome foster brother, Robert McCann, home on leave from the U.S. Navy, took a romantic interest in her. He relentlessly pursued her, believing she was the only one for him. They were married at the Great Falls courthouse on July 3, 1947. After a honeymoon in the Rocky Mountains, she began her life as Navy wife. Over the years they were stationed in California, Connecticut and her favorite of all, Virginia Beach, Va. Twenty-three years of military service and three children later, the family returned to Montana to make Great Falls a permanent home.
Marilyn worked at various jobs in her lifetime. After graduating from Fairfield High School, she worked at Penney's in Great Falls, and later at Buttrey's department store. Her expert seamstress skills eventually led her to a management position with Fashion Fabrics. Always a hard worker and reliable employee, Marilyn received much praise and admiration from co-workers and bosses alike. She retired from the work force in the 1970s to spend more time with family and grandchildren.
A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marilyn served tirelessly in the Relief Society and Primary. She was a librarian for the first ward for many years. She loved her church, her callings and her many friends. Marilyn and Robert were later sealed in the LDS Alberta Temple in Cardston, Alberta, Canada.
Marilyn's hobbies and pastimes included sewing, knitting and researching her ancestors. She was an avid reader until her eyesight was compromised in later years. Her most outstanding talent was her ability to stay positive and happy. She was a counselor, confessor, cheerleader, teacher, protector and guardian angel to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her righteous example and loving influence will continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her son, Michael; sisters Opal, Ruth and Margaret; brothers Clarence and Norman; and sons-in-law Darrell Sauer and Donald Watson.
Condolences may be posted online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com and/or www.gftribune.com/obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 31, 2020.