Marjery Hicks
Bozeman - Marjery Hicks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed onwards to Heaven on April 14, 2019. She was born October 29th, 1931. Marjery married her other half and love of her life, Robert Hicks, on December 13th, 1952. Together, Bobby and Marj shared a life filled with so much happiness, joy, adventure, and fun. Marjery always stated, "I love him today just as much as I did on the day I married him." Marjery is remembered for her loving heart and caring nature to her family. She devoted her life to being with the ones she loved. Her children and grandchildren treasure the memories spent cooking foods like potato dumplings and baking a wide array of delicacies, from her signature Lemon Meringue pie to her Cowboy cookies. Marjery had a sense of humor that was truly one of a kind. She charmed any conversation and left everyone in the room smiling. Her grandchildren loved playing pranks and jokes on her to strike her larger-than-life reactions and uncontrollable belly laughter. Playing Bingo, rummage saling, getting a permanent, spraying her grandchildren with Bath n Body Works' scents, collecting unique jewelry, and reading were just a few of Marjery's favorite things to do. She loved life and taught her family to live their lives to the fullest, to never be afraid to speak their mind, and to not be ashamed of anything. Her strong, fiery spirit was a true gem in our family and in this world. She is survived by her sweet husband Bob; their children Karen (Ernie) Penner, and Dale (Laurie) Hicks; her daughter-in-law Kitti Hicks; sister Rosie Kroll; 11 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, who will undoubtedly grow up hearing and laughing at the stories of their great-grandma Marj. Marjery is preceded in death by her son Jim Hicks, brothers Harry and John Friberg and many friends and family members, whom we all know are embracing her now. May you rest and celebrate in peace and joy. We love you. A private Graveside Service will be held. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Bozeman Health, Bozeman Health Foundation, 931 Highland Blvd., Ste. 3200, Bozeman, MT 59715. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019