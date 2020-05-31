Marjorie Ellen (Abbott) Zolman Hildebrand, 88, of Great Falls, died of natural causes Friday at a Great Falls hospital.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Croxford Funeral Home, with viewing at the church one hour prior to the service. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 9th St. NW, with interment at 3 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery at Fort Benton.
Survivors include her husband, Neil L. Hildebrand of Great Falls; her children, David Lyle (Sheila) Zolman of Taylorsville, Utah, Thomas Lee (Cathy) Zolman of Great Falls, Larry Wayne (Catherine) Zolman of Riverton, Utah, Randy Ray (Debra) Zolman of Quincy, Wash., Barbara Lynn (Kenneth) Sizemore and Paul Richard (Tanya) Zolman, all of Santa Clara, Utah, and Peggy Lou (Roy) Christensen of Toole, Utah; a sister, Ruth Spiers; and 36 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was born April 1, 1922, in Mound Valley, Kan., to Doris Margaret (Davies) and Phillip DeWitt Abbott.
On Sept. 25, 1942, she and Arthur Franklin Zolman were married in Spokane, Wash. Marjorie spent most of her life in Montana; 17 years in Glendive and the last 45 years in Great Falls. Her greatest joys in life were her family and her church. She served a full-time mission from 1994-1995 in Tennessee Nashville Mission. She was a great example of attending church on Sunday, motherhood and serving others. She never forgot to sent a card to her numerous children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on their birthdays and anniversaries, often with kind words and cash tucked inside.
Her first husband, Arthur, passed away in 1987. She and Neil Louis Hildebrand were married in Great Falls on June 19, 1997, and they were later sealed in the Cardston Temple.
In addition to Arthur, she was also preceded in death by children Ellen Grace, Steven Ray, Phillip Dean and Edward Earl; a grandson, Shane Sizemore; a great-grandson, Adam Sizemore; a brother, Joe; and sisters Julia and Lucille.
Condolences may be posted online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com and/or www.gftribune.com/obituaries.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 31, 2020.