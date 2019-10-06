|
Marjorie Elsie (Volk) Mathison
Dutton - On August 31, 2019, we lost a remarkable Woman. Mother, Sister, Grandmother & Great Grandmother, Friend, and much more. Margie has gone to join her family and friends and Her God in a magical place. Marge was a faithful member of the St. William Parish and made sure her children were at church every Sunday. It was never questioned.
A service will be held on October 11, 2019 at St. William's Catholic Church in Dutton at 4 o'clock in the afternoon. Reception to follow at the American Legion Hall.
Marjorie, the daughter of Chris and Elsie (Hensler) Volk, was born on a cold, wintery night while the Dr. slept nearby on a sofa to await her arrival. Through the years Marge was joined by siblings, Bernice, Robert and Marilyn. When younger she often would call herself "Mar-gee" and Patches, her Welsh pony,
was her best friend, riding him over the Black Eagle Dam and having to take the long way home when caught. Grandma Volk always told us that Marge's favorite saying was (and is) "All I want is my own way."
Marge would marry Gordon Bechard Sr. in 1942 and of this union her eldest son, Gordon Lee, sprung to life. Marge returned to work to support her son when this union failed. In 1945, Marge would marry Charles Judge and have her next three children, Susan, Don and Margaret "Peg". Although this marriage failed, Marge was a believer and wanted her children to grow up with a father figure in their lives. Following a courtship with a single farmer from Dutton, Marge and Floyd "Matt" Mathison married in 1953 and Mom and her brood moved to his farm West of Dutton. Here they welcomed Heidi Lynn, our little Norwegian, to complete the family.
On the farm Marge jumped right in to help in the fields, hauled water from the river, cooked wonderful meals and made sure salad were included once a day. Her home was always filled with friends and many one-time strangers that Matt or the kids brought home. One never headed out of their bedroom without a robe or sweats on! Life on the farm included raising horses, a few dogs, chickens, skunks (you could have them de-scented at the time) and many reptiles, fish and birds.
Marge was one of the most creative and talented people around. If it needed to be done or made, Marge did it. She made and decorated hundreds of cakes, made costumes for her kids and their friends and every Easter outfit and Prom dress for her daughters. Marge saved literally anything that she felt could be used in a craft. A favorite was tuna cans. Charging right into community service, she became a leader for 4-H, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, did some adult ed classes, painted, did ceramics, Sugar eggs and much more. She bowled and loved to ride horses. Marge belonged to several organizations including American Legion Auxiliary (52 years), Dutton Saddle Club, a founding member of the Treasure State Doller's (which led to thousands of dolls) & The Town and Country Club, holding offices in many of these clubs. Mom loved taking part in the haunted houses that friends and family would put on in town for Halloween.
Marge loved her time at Sun Canyon during the summer farming breaks and her trips with friend, Joan, to visit her son, Gordon, and family where they might be stationed at the time. She also chauffeured her kids and friends to music concerts and plays, making sure culture was a part of their lives. Mom taught
us so much and we had so much more to learn. We thank you for making us the strong people you hoped we would be. We know that we have missed something or someone and for that we are sorry.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Elsie; sister, Bernice; brother, Robert; daughters-in-law, Linda Bechard and Joyce Bechard; son-in-law, Dan Doheny; husbands, Gordon Bechard Sr., Charles J. Judge and Floyd O. Mathison.
Survivors include children, Gordon Bechard, Susan (Warren) Wenz, Don (Kathy) Judge, Peg Doheny, and Heidi (Mickey) Hartnett; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Brass of Helena, and special family friend, Lynn Utterback.
Memorials can be made to McLean Animal Adoption Shelter in Great Falls, St. William Catholic Church, or American Legion Auxiliary Post #64 in Dutton.
Condolences can be made to Marge's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019