Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Marjorie Sybil Lauver, age 96, went to be with her Savior on October 1, 2019.

Marge was born October 25, 1922, in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. She lived there in the house with the carousel horse on the front porch along with her parents, James Trent and Lana Hastings Trent. Her childhood was shared with her siblings, Maureen, Effie Lou, James, Phil, and Suzanne.

On June 6, 1943, she married Raymond Lauver. September 28, 1946, they celebrated the birth of their only child, Kenneth Wayne Lauver. Ray's work at the Naval Research Lab and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center kept the family in the Washington D.C. area until 1974 following Ray's retirement from government service. At this time they ventured west to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where Marge assisted with Ray's sound business. They took several cruises and loved entertaining family and friends with their movies.

Tragedy shook their lives with the passing of their son on August 27, 1984. Their daughter-in-law and seven grandchildren filled the void left in their lives.

Marge moved to Great Falls in 2015 to be near her family.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law and caregiver, Birdie Lauver; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Kenneth Lauver; grandson, John Lauver; granddaughter, Bonnie Lauver; brothers, James Trent Jr. and Phil Trent; sisters, Maureen LeCato and Effie Willson.

A memorial service will be held in Great Falls, Montana at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
