|
|
Marjorie Lehman Walker
Highwood - Marjorie Lehman Walker of Highwood was born on January 8th, 1930, and passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born to the late Bill & Ethel Lehman of Highwood.
Marjorie grew up on their family ranch in the Highwood Mountains with her two brothers and three sisters. She learned what it was to have a self-reliant homestead where they raised a large garden, cattle, and chickens unaware of the times they were growing up in the Great Depression. It built a strong work ethic and very strong character that she impressed upon her children Judy, Karen, & Donnie. She had very fond memories of her times growing up in the mountains and talked often about watching her younger brother Don and keeping up with chores like collecting eggs while trying to avoid the rooster. She would tell a story about her brother Don setting up a ladder on the side of the house so he could open the window and spray the sisters with water while they slept and hunting for ducks with her older brother Bill Jr. one time who refused to bring them along again as they could not keep quiet or stop moving around when the ducks came near. She lived a life that built very close relationships with her brothers and sisters.
Growing up, one of her favorite past times was playing cards. She enjoyed a good game of pinochle most days with her family and playing bridge with her friends. She was also passionate about her kids and helped out coaching track with her good friend Lila Pasha so that Judy, Karen, & other HS girls could have a girl's track team. She even played a little basketball ball back in her day. She was a 4H leader for many years. She was a Mom/Grandma to many a friend of her kids & grandkids, and always had a fresh batch of cinnamon rolls, chili, and apple pie on hand (The best Apple pie!).
Marjorie married John Walker April 8th, 1951 and raised their three kids on the Crystal Springs Ranch in Highwood. Their kids and grandkids will forever have fond memories of their days on the farm & ranch riding horses, fishing & playing in the Highwood creek, and hunting birds & deer. Grandma was even known to help her grandkids catch bait for fishing or allowing apple trees to be used as tree stands for deer even though she wanted nothing to do with eating a fish or a deer. As the daughter of a rancher she always preferred her beef and a hot cup of coffee, even toward the end of her life she was asking for one last cup of coffee and a hamburger. I can only imagine her now sitting beside her Dad enjoying that never-ending cup of coffee and a hamburger in heaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Walker; brothers, Bill & Don Lehman; sister Pat; son, Donnie Walker; and grandson, Justin Stone.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Bob) Linford & Judy (Dan) Dyk; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family extends their warmest gratitude to all those friends and family who have cared for her all of these many years. A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held on TODAY, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls with a Reception Lunch following at the Highwood Hall.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019