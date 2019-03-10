|
|
Marjorie Rossberg Thaanum
Helena - Marjorie Rossberg Thaanum, age 94 of Helena, died peacefully in her home at Hunters Pointe on February 26, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mom was born January 18, 1925, in Great Falls, Montana to Robert and Alice (Todd) Rossberg. She was the second oldest of five children.
Mom graduated from high school in Conrad, Montana. After graduation she enrolled in the nursing program through the Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls. She was very proud of her career as a registered nurse (RN).
Mom married Dad, William Thaanum Jr., May 28, 1948, in Conrad and have four daughters. The family moved around the country for dad's career. No matter where their adventures took them, mom always setup a beautiful home. Mom and dad were able to retire in the early 90's and chose to move to Langlois, a beautiful coastal town in southern Oregon. They stayed in Langlois until September 2012, when they moved back to Montana to be closer to family. Dad passed away January 20, 2013.
Mom will be remembered for her beautiful gardens, love of reading, and cherished sewing and knitting projects. She is survived by her four daughters: Cindy (Nelson) Smallwood, Sandy, OR; Debbe (Mark) Malensek, East Helena, MT; Becky (Paul) Martello, Helena, MT; and Susan (Tim) Voorhies, Sherwood, OR. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and her guardian angel kitty, Boots. Mom is also survived by sisters-in-law Mickey Rossberg, Great Falls, MT and Carol Rossberg, Sarasota, FL.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, and four siblings.
The family would like to thank mom's friends and the staff at Hunters Pointe. We would also like to thank the St. Peter's Hospice Team and Marie Lavinder for the kind, loving, and compassionate care they provided.
A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m., Monday, April 1st, at Retz Funeral Home, 316 E. 6th Ave. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Marjorie.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019