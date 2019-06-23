|
|
Marjorie Webb
Nampa, ID. - Marjorie Webb, 95, and formerly of Great Falls and Cascade, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Nampa. A Graveside Service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Highland Cemetery in Great Falls. A reception for family and friends will follow immediately after the graveside service at the Christ United Methodist Church, 2900 9th Ave. So. in Great Falls. Arrangements were under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. in Nampa, ID - 208-442-8171.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019