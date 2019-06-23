Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Webb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Webb Obituary
Marjorie Webb

Nampa, ID. - Marjorie Webb, 95, and formerly of Great Falls and Cascade, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Nampa. A Graveside Service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Highland Cemetery in Great Falls. A reception for family and friends will follow immediately after the graveside service at the Christ United Methodist Church, 2900 9th Ave. So. in Great Falls. Arrangements were under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. in Nampa, ID - 208-442-8171.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now