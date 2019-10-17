Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Mark Anthony LaPlaunt Obituary
Mark Anthony LaPlaunt

Great Falls - Mark Anthony LaPlaunt, 67, of Great Falls passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Mark worked for the BNSF Railroad for 36 years and was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy LaPlaunt; sons, Brian (Kate) and Daniel LaPlaunt; daughter, Sarah (Ray) Cozino; and four grandchildren, Rachel and Nathan LaPlaunt and Sophia and Lily Cozino.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
