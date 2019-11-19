Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Fort Shaw Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark M. Mattingly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark M. Mattingly Obituary
Mark M. Mattingly

Mark M. Mattingly went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Fort Shaw Bible Church. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; children, Jeremy (Jodi) Mattingly, Melissa Mattingly; 5 grandchildren; and sister, Susan Baker.

His infectious laugh, smile, and helping hand brought joy to many people. After high school he did a short stint in the Army, attended Spartan School of Aeronautics and then moved to Montana where he met his wife Suzanne Curtis.

Suzanne was the love of his life and they proved to be a godly example of what marriage should look like. Mark displayed the character of Christ in many ways, he was up for an adventure to help those in need; it was always about serving others. His happy places were spent in the mountains, fishing in Alaska, and time with family and friends.

While looking over Gibson Reservoir, he said to his eldest grandson Austin, "this would be a perfect place to die," and so it was. Mark you went home to Jesus way too soon, you are deeply missed by so many, till we meet again.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -