Mark M. Mattingly
Mark M. Mattingly went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Fort Shaw Bible Church. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; children, Jeremy (Jodi) Mattingly, Melissa Mattingly; 5 grandchildren; and sister, Susan Baker.
His infectious laugh, smile, and helping hand brought joy to many people. After high school he did a short stint in the Army, attended Spartan School of Aeronautics and then moved to Montana where he met his wife Suzanne Curtis.
Suzanne was the love of his life and they proved to be a godly example of what marriage should look like. Mark displayed the character of Christ in many ways, he was up for an adventure to help those in need; it was always about serving others. His happy places were spent in the mountains, fishing in Alaska, and time with family and friends.
While looking over Gibson Reservoir, he said to his eldest grandson Austin, "this would be a perfect place to die," and so it was. Mark you went home to Jesus way too soon, you are deeply missed by so many, till we meet again.
