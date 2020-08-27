Mark Milkovich



On Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at the age of 98, Mark Milkovich went home to the Lord from his home in Ennis surrounded by family and friends. Dad had a strong Catholic faith. He joined Lura, his beloved wife of 71 years. Born in a company house in the coal mining town of Klein, Montana, Dad grew up during the Great Depression. He was molded in life by the loss of his father at the age of 3 and was subsequently raised by his maternal grandparents. Dad graduated from Custer County High School in 1940. He served in the U.S. Air Force based in Galena, Alaska and was part of the WWII Lend Lease program with Russia. Dad met and married Lura Belle Pearson in 1948. From this marriage came 6 children, Mark (Janet) Milkovich, Kay Robison, Tom (Anne) Milkovich, John (Carola) Milkovich, Mary Milkovich (Dick Collum), and David (Joan) Milkovich. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dad spent his early career in the automobile business in Roundup Montana, and in December of 1955 became a representative for IDS Financial Services. Dad received a commendation for 50 years of service with IDS (Ameriprise), and subsequently sold his practice to his son David. A voracious reader, Dad enjoyed gardening, fly-fishing, and visiting with friends, clients, and complete strangers. Dad was a builder: of his family relationships, homes, and lifelong friendships. Dad was a gifted storyteller and was well thought of not only by his family but by the countless clients and their families he provided guidance to over the years.



The family suggests memorials be made to the Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch Foundation.









