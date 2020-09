Mark R. EnglesonChester - Mark "Speed" Engleson, 67, passed peacefully the morning of September 1, 2020 in Lewistown. He is survived by his little sister, "KK"; his nieces, nephews, and 24 cousins. Mark loved the outdoors, especially when it came to swimming and bicycling. In his life he worked as a ranch hand and was enlisted in the Navy. May he rest in peace. Condolences to www.asperfh.com